T20 WC semifinal: Fiery South Africa pacers bundle out Afghanistan for 56

South Africa put themselves in pole position to reach their maiden final after they bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 56 in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here.

Opting to bat, things went awry for the Afghans as South Africa pacers made optimum use of the substantial seam movement on offer.

Afghanistan were in complete disarray as they lost half their side inside the Powerplay.

The pace trio of Marco Jansen (3/16), Kagiso Rabada (2/14)and Anrich Nortje (2/7) shared seven wickets among themselves while spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) claimed three wickets.

Azmatullah Omarzai with his 10 off 12 was the top-scorer for Afghanistan.

Scoreboard of first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and Afghanistan here.



Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Reeza Hendricks b Marco Jansen 0 Ibrahim Zadran b Rabada 2 Gulbadin Naib b Marco Jansen 9 Azmatullah Omarzai c Tristan Stubbs b Nortje 10 Mohammad Nabi b Rabada 0 Nangeyalia Kharote c de Kock b Marco Jansen 2 Karim Janat lbw b Shamsi 8 Rashid Khan b Nortje 8 Noor Ahmad lbw b Shamsi 0 Naveen-ul-Haq lbw b Shamsi 2 Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 2 Extras: (B-6, LB-1, W-6) 13 Total: (all out in 11.5 Overs) 56 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-16, 3-20, 4-20, 5-23, 6-28, 7-50, 8-50, 9-50, 10-56.

Bowling: Marco Jansen 3-0-16-3, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-6-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-1-14-2, Anrich Nortje 3-0-7-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 1.5-0-6-3. PTI

