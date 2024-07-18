Suryakumar to lead India in T20Is, Shubman Gill named vice-captain

Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday (July 18) named captain of the Indian T20I team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting July 27, while ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were included for the 50-over series against the same team next month.

Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for both formats. Hardik Pandya was India's vice-captain in the T20 World Cup 2024 which the team won under Rohit's leadership. Hardik is included in the T20I squad while there is no place for him in ODIs.

Riyan Parag, who scored seven half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Delhi speedster Harshit Rana are the two new faces in the ODI squad.

India's tour to Sri Lanka will be the first assignment for new head coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over from Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended with the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.