Suryakumar hurts ankle, stays away from field for 11 overs; later says not serious

Johannesburg, Dec 14 (PTI) India’s series-levelling 106-run win over South Africa on Thursday had a juddering note to it as captain Suryakumar Yadav stayed away from the field with a hurt ankle.

In the third over, Suryakumar tried to stop a shot from Reeza Hendricks off Mohammed Siraj in the outfield but hurt his ankle while collecting the ball.

Suryakumar immediately clutched his ankle and limped out of the field with the assistance of the team's physio.

He never returned to the field for the rest of the match as vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja marshalled the side for the rest of the match, in which left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5/17), the birthday boy, bagged his best T20I figures to give India a thrilling victory.

Chasing 202 for a win, SA were all out for 95 in 13.5 overs.

The Indian fans might have had their hearts in their mouths even though Suryakumar’s SA tour ended with this T20I series, as he was not a part of either ODI or Test squads.

However, the 33-year-old, who was adjudged player of the match and the series, later eased some of those nerves while attending the post-match presentation.

“I am good. I am walking, so it is good. It is not that serious,” he told the host broadcaster when asked about the status of his ankle.

"It was wonderful scoring a hundred, and especially when it comes in a winning cause.

"One box we wanted to tick was play fearless brand of cricket. Really happy the boys showed a lot of character." Talking about Kuldeep, he said, "He (Kuldeep) is never happy with a three-for or a four-for. A perfect self birthday present." Kuldeep turned 29 on Thursday. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)