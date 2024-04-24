Stoinis breaks 13-year-old IPL record with sensational ton against CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Marcus Stoinis on Tuesday night, April 23, broke a 13-year-old record as he produced a sensational knock to help his team clinch a last-over thriller in IPL 2024 over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Thanks to Stoinis’ unbeaten 124 off 63 balls, LSG registered a six-wicket victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With this, LSG completed a double over CSK in this season of IPL. Earlier, the Lucknow franchise had beaten Chennai by eight wickets at home.

Australian Stoinis’ 124 is now the highest individual score while chasing, in the history of IPL. He broke Paul Valthaty’s record.

Valthaty, playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), had scored 120 not out against CSK in 2011.

Also, Stonis surpassed Virender Sehwag, Sanju Samson, and Shane Watson.

LSG also achieved the highest run chase at Chidambaram Stadium in IPL. Chasing 210, LSG finished with 213/4 in 19.3 overs.

With 17 needed off the final over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman, Stoinis finished the game in style, hitting 6, 4, 4 (+NB), 4. Stoinis’ hundred overshadowed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s ton.

Speaking after the game, Stoinis, who won the Player of the match award, said Twenty20 cricket is changing.

“In these competitions, there are plenty of better opening batters better than me so I’ll leave it to them. It’s not just go, go, go, there were some bowlers we wanted to target and some bowlers we wanted to be more cautious against. There was a phase where I wasn’t able to hit the boundaries so it was great (Nicholas) Pooran could come in and take the pressure off.

“Lots of ebbs and flows, just tried to keep it in control. You’re planning and structuring, you’re not liking certain bowlers and you’re liking others more. I do think T20 cricket is changing, the scores that have been scored, the impact player role and how teams are taking on the bowlers,” he said.

Top five knocks in IPL run chases

124 not out - Marcus Stoinis (LSG vs CSK), 2024

120 not out - Paul Valthaty (KXIP vs CSK), 2011

119 - Virender Sehwag (Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers), 2011

119 - Sanju Samson (RR vs PBKS), 2021

117 not out - Shane Watson (CSK vs SRH), 2018