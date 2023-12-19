Starc to Shahrukh: Top 10 buys at IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai

The IPL 2024 auction saw 72 players bought by the 10 franchises and Rs 230.45 crore being spent at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday (December 19).



Mitchell Starc broke a record as he became the most expensive player in IPL history with a winning bid of Rs 24.75 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Starc's compatriot Pat Cummins was signed up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20.5 crore.

Among Indians, Harshal Patel was the costliest buy at Rs 11.75 crore. He will play for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Here are the top 10 buys at IPL 2024 Auction

Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) - Rs 24.75 crore

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - Rs 20.5 crore

Daryl Mitchell (Chennai Super Kings) - Rs 14 crore

Harshal Patel (Punjab Kings) - Rs 11.75 crore

Alzarri Joseph (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - Rs 11.5 crore

Spencer Johnson (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 crore

Sameer Rizvi (CSK) - Rs 8.4 crore

Rilee Rossouw (PBKS) - Rs 8 crore

Shahrukh Khan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 7.4 crore

Rovman Powell (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 7.4 crore