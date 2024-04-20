SRH's Head, Abhishek set new T20 record in IPL 2024 game against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters continued to smash records in the ongoing IPL 2024 as they achieved a new feat in the history of Twenty20 cricket on Saturday evening, April 20.

In their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma broke a record.

The left-handed duo of Head and Abhishek scored 125 runs in the opening six overs of the game after DC captain Rishabh Pant invited SRH to bat after winning the toss.

The total of 125 in six overs is the highest total not only in all IPL but in the history of T20 cricket. The previous best Powerplay score in IPL was 105/0 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2017.

At the end of six overs, Head had raced to 84 off 26, and Abhishek 40 off just 10 balls. Later, Abhishek was out for a superb 12-ball 46 (2x4, 6x6) while Head was dismissed for a brilliant 89 off 32 (11x4, 6x6).

SRH also achieved the fastest team 100 in IPL history. Head and Abhishek took SRH to 100/0 in just five overs.

The Hyderabad franchise also achieved the best total in IPL history after the first 10 overs of the game. SRH were 158/4 in 10 overs, breaking their own record set earlier this season.

Highest powerplay scores in the IPL

125/0 - SRH vs DC, 2024

105/0 - KKR vs RCB, 2017

100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, 2014

90/0 - CSK vs MI, 2015

88/1 - KKR vs DC, 2024

Fastest team hundreds in IPL history

5 overs - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024

6 overs - CSK vs PBKS, Mumbai, 2014

6 overs - KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017

6.5 overs - CSK vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2015

7 overs - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

Highest scores after first 10 overs in IPL

158/4 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024

148/2 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

141/2 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

135/1 - KKR vs DC, Visakhapatnam, 2024