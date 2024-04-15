SRH smash records, post 287/3, hit 22 sixes against RCB; Head blasts 41-ball 102

Records tumbled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday night (April 15) as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) broke their own record to post the highest-ever total in the Indian Premier League during their IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Also, SRH batter Travis Head cracked the fourth-fastest ton in IPL history, while Heinrich Klaasen smashed a fiery half-century as Hyderabad posted 287 for 3.

This is also the second-highest total in all forms of T20. SRH also hit the most number of sixes in an IPL innings - 22.

SRH had on March 27 smashed a sensational 277/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) to reset the previous record.

Travis kept a cool head as he smashed a 39-ball hundred, and shared a 108-run stand with opener Abhishek Sharma (34) to guide former IPL champions to a record total.

The opener was dismissed soon after by Lockie Ferguson on 102 runs (41 balls). He struck eight maximums and nine boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, however, kept punishing the RCB bowlers, scoring a 31-ball 67, studded with seven sixes as SRH batters made merry on a docile Chinnaswamy pitch.

Aiden Markram (37 not out off 17 balls ) and Abdul Samad (37 not out off 10 balls) then gave SRH innings the finishing touch.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 287 for 3 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Travis Head 102, Heinrich Klaasen 67, Aiden Markram 32 not out, Abdul Samad 37 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2/52) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Most sixes in an IPL innings

22 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

20 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

20 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

20 MI vs SRH Hyderabad 2024

Highest totals in T20s

314/3 - Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023

287/3 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

278/3 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun, 2019

278/4 - Czech Republic vs Turkey, Iflov Country, 2019

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

Highest totals in IPL

287/3 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

277/3 SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

272/7 KKR vs DC, Visakhapatnam, 2024

263/5 RCB vs PWI Bengaluru, 2013

257/7 LSG vs PK Mohali, 2023

Rubbish bowling to be honest. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 15, 2024

(With agency inputs)