SRH set IPL record with 277/3 against MI; here are top 5 IPL totals

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a mammoth 277 for three in 20 overs, the highest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, against Mumbai Indians (MI) during an IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on Wednesday night (March 27).

Sent into bat, Travis Head, playing his first IPL game this season, blasted a 24-ball 62, while Abhishek Sharma slammed 63 off 23 to lay the foundation.

Heinrich Klassen (80) and Aiden Markram (42) provided the late charge to take the hosts past the 250-mark.

The previous highest total was 263 for five, achieved by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back in 2013.

It was a nightmare for the MI bowlers as all of them, barring Jasprit Bumrah (0/36), ended up leaking more than 10 runs per over.

SRH's 277/3 is the third highest total in the history of men's Twenty20 cricket.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 277 for 3 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klassen 80 not out, Travis Head 62, Abhishek Sharma 63; Piyush Chawla 1/34).

Highest team totals in the IPL (Top 5)

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

263/5 - RCB vs Pune Warriors India (PWI), Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mohali, 2023

248/3 - RCB vs Gujarat Lions (GL), Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai, 2010

Highest team totals in Men’s T20 cricket

314/3 - Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023

278/3 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun, 2019

278/4 - Czech Republic vs Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

275/6 - Punjab vs Andhra, Ranchi, 2023