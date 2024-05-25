SRH captain Pat Cummins on IPL 2024 final: 'Gratifying, hopefully, one more left'

After reaching the IPL 2024 final, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said that it was a gratifying experience to see the team turn around its fate after a disastrous 2023 season.

SRH had finished at the last spot in 2023 but Cummins, who was roped in for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore, scripted a sensational turnaround for the franchise, taking the team to the final with a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 25).

"The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad as you can see and the final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it," Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

"It is for the whole franchise, probably 60 or 70 of them who put their heart and soul into this. It is really gratifying and hopefully one more left."

Sent into bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

The spinners then joined the party with Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) sharing five wickets as RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs. Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each.

"We knew our strength was our batting and we wouldn't underestimate the experience we have in this squad, it's a dream having Bhuvi, Nattu and Unadkat, makes my job easy," Cummins said.

On Abhishek's bowling, Cummins said: "That was a surprise, tried to stick one out of him with a couple of right-handers and he bowled beautifully and those two won it with their bowling in the middle overs.

