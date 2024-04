Spinners shine as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets in Mullanpur

Spinners helped Gujarat Titans (GT) register a three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2024 match in Mullanpur on Sunday night, April 21.

The spin troika of left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (2/20), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Sai Kishore (4/33) bowled out Punjab for a paltry 142 in 20 overs.

Only opener Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21 balls) made some useful runs for the home team.

In reply, Gujarat Titans did totter a bit in middle phase before winning in 19.1 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill (35) and specialist finisher Rahul Tewatia (36 not out off 18 balls) were prominent scorers in a successful chase.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 142 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 35, Noor Ahmed 2/20, Rashid Khan 1/15, R Sai Kishore 4/33). Gujarat Titans 146/7 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 35, Rahul Tewatia 36 not out).

Rahul Tewatia the man again who is at the finishing line guiding them home 😎 Gujarat Titans have come up on 🔝 in Mullanpur with a clinical performance and have settled their scores with #PBKS 🙌Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/avVO2pCwJO#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/h8BiuB7UVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2024

(With agency inputs)