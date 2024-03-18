Smriti Mandhana on WPL win: Gained self-belief, conquered my demons this year

Smriti Mandhana, under whose captainship, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lifted their first Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy on Sunday (March 17), has said while self-belief wavered in pressure situations last year, she was able to conquer the demons in her mind when pushed against the wall this time.

Speaking to media after RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in a low-scoring WPL 2024 final in Delhi, Mandhana said she has matured as a captain and player since last season.

“One thing that I have learned is to believe in yourself. That was something which lacked in me last year when it did go wrong. I doubted a few things in myself but that was the real conversation with my mind, I need to keep trusting myself and I think that was the biggest learning for me," Mandhana said on Sunday night.

RCB on Sunday clinched the title by beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets, breaking a jinx of 16 years, considering this was the Bengaluru franchise's first title. RCB's men's team has failed to win the IPL trophy for 16 years now, and the women achieved success in the leagues second edition only.

While the second season of WPL saw Mandhana getting her hands on the trophy, Harmanpreet Kaur had led MI to the title in the inaugural edition.

“That only shows the depth of Indian cricket,” said Mandhana.

“Last year when MI and DC were playing in the final, somewhere deep down I hoped that Harman lifts it because the first edition of WPL and for an Indian captain to win, if not me it has to be Harman. So I was really happy for Harman and whole MI team,” Mandhana said.

"Second season I became the second Indian captain to win. That really shows the kind of depth Indian cricket has and it's just the start, we still have a long way to go."

‘Staying calm paid rich dividends’

DC were going great guns after opting to bat, reaching 64 for no loss in seven overs before RCB spinners – Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) pulled things back in middle overs to bowl their opponents out for 113.

Mandhana said staying calm in that pressure situation paid rich dividends.

"In the match today, six overs 60 runs, a few things didn't go our way, a field settings which didn't go our way but the only thing which stayed constant was the belief I have. I was not really panicked about it, I was calm today. I could have clear conversation with the bowlers. Sense of calmness since the eliminator. Today also we told each other not to worry and stick to our plans and not to complicate much. We didn't want to be 20/3 or 4 while chasing 110 odd runs," she said.

Word of praise for Shreyanka

Mandhana particularly reserved high praise for young Shreyanka, who took four wickets in the final.

"Shreyanka has just been brilliant. The first three-four matches didn't go her way. She came off a really tough zonal tournament. During a match there I remember having a chat with her when I said don't worry on 17th March you are going to do something special, little did I know that will happen and she will get the purple cap. I think she is the most complete player to come to international cricket in the last two years. She feels she belongs to international cricket," she said.

Video call with Kohli: ‘He had a bright smile’

Before she received the trophy on Sunday night, Mandhana received a video call from none other than former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

“I didn't hear anything what he (Kohli) was saying because it was too loud. He was just like thumbs up and I responded with thumbs up. He looked really, really happy, there was a bright smile," Mandhana said.

“I remember him coming last year, and talk which really helped me personally and also the whole team. He has been with the franchise almost for the last 15 years, so I could see the happiness on his face," Mandhana said.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the team on their win.

“Congratulations to the @RCBTweets women’s team for bagging the @wplt20 title. Women’s cricket is well and truly on the rise in India,” he said.

Message by Mallya sparks meme fest

A congratulatory message by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya sparked a meme fest on social media.

While congratulating the women’s team, Mallya took a dig at the men’s team who are yet to land their debut title.

“Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck,” Mallya said.

Several social media users responded to his post with hilarious rejoinders and memes.

“Let’s make a deal if men’s RCB team wins IPL 2024, you will be returning to India,” said one user.

“Vijay Mallya talking about something long overdue,” another user posted along with a meme that hinted that Mallya himself is a defaulter before Indian banks.

DC fought valiantly: Coach

Meanwhile, DC head coach Jonathan Batty felt they didn't do justice with the bat, but still fought valiantly to take the match to the last over.

"We fought magnificently, bowled and fielded magnificently. The game to lose with only 3 balls to go was absolutely amazing.

"We didn't do ourselves great justice with the bat that left us with a few runs short. We should have scored more after that fantastic start," he said.