Six sixes in an over: Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee emulates Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard

Nepals Dipendra Singh Airee
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee. File photo: X/@DSAiree45

13 April 2024 3:01 PM GMT

Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee hit six sixes in an over during a Twenty20 International match against Qatar in the ACC Men's Premier Cup on Saturday (April 13).

The 24-year-old right-handed batter joined India's Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' Kieron Pollard to hit six sixes in an over in a T20I game.

At the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, Dipendra entered the record books, smashing medium paceman Kamran Khan for six sixes in the final over of Nepal's innings.

This is the second time that Dipendra has hit six consecutive sixes. Earlier, during the Asia Games in China's Hangzhou in 2023, Dipendra hit six consecutive sixes, spread over two overs, against Mongolia.

On Saturday, Dipendra scored an unbeaten 64 off 21 balls with three fours and seven sixes as Nepal posted 210/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Qatar were restricted to 178/9 in 20 overs.

