Shreyas rushes back from movie night after late call to replace Kohli

India batter Shreyas Iyer has revealed that he was watching a movie and contemplating "extending his night" on Tuesday (February 5) but a call from India captain Rohit Sharma alerted him about replacing Virat Kohli, who got injured, in the first ODI against England in Nagpur.

Iyer scored his 19th ODI fifty, playing a pivotal role in India's chase on Thursday.

India in early trouble

The right-hand batter walked in when India were shaken twice early to slip to 19 for two chasing 249, but produced a stunning counter-attack hitting two sixes and nine fours to make 59 off 36 balls, which took the wind out of England’s sails.

“So (it is a) funny story. I was watching a movie last night. I thought that I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee,” Iyer told Star Sports.

“And then (I) hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straight away…. I'm going to keep it low-key and just cherish this moment, the victory.” “I wasn't supposed to play the first game, Virat unfortunately got injured and then I got the opportunity. But I kept myself prepared, I knew that at any point of time I can get a chance to play,” he said.

Playing domestic cricket

Iyer continued, “The same thing happened with me last year as well during the Asia Cup. I got injured and someone else came and he scored a century.”

For someone who was debatably criticised for ignoring domestic cricket over IPL, Iyer credited his experience in last year or so for both his fitness and form.

“To be honest, I played throughout the domestic season, it taught me a lot and gave me a decent idea about how to approach my innings, the attitude I have to keep and it's just the mindset that I've improved over a period of time,” he said.

“Also, from the skills point of view, you need to upgrade yourself, elevate and keep learning every now and then. I think I ticked all the boxes right and also my fitness played an important role,” Iyer added.

A six off Archer

Iyer, who scored a couple of centuries including a double in the Ranji Trophy this season, also guided Mumbai to title win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Early in his innings, Iyer began with clobbering England express pacer Jofra Archer for a six over midwicket and another hit for maximum over the third man.

The India No 4 acknowledged that it takes specific preparations to face high pace bowling.

“I didn't decide that I would be playing in a particular way or I would be changing something,” he said when asked about his tactics to handle short balls.

“I haven't, throughout the domestic series as you see, I was playing with a similar back lift and stance and I, obviously if the bowler is bowling about 140-145, you would like to use the crease as much as possible and just to use the pace and guide the ball in the gaps, that was my mindset.” “In domestic cricket you don't get to face that quick deliveries, right? So, the side-armers which we play in the net session, we ask them to go on the body line as much as possible and try to use the pace and I'm glad that I was able to execute it well too,” he said.

'We were expecting 350-run chase'

Iyer said India were anticipating a chase in excess of 350 on Thursday.

“The way they started, obviously we were anticipating that we would be chasing anywhere above 350 with that start,” he said.

“They were tremendous with their execution and obviously we've seen how they play over the years now." Besides his success with the bat, Iyer looked sharp on the field and produced a moment of brilliance, running out the dangerous Salt with a bullet throw to KL Rahul.

"I just attacked the ball (in run out against Phil Salt),” he said.

“(It) just happened in the spur of the moment, I didn't decide that I would be creating a run-out or anything but it was a great breakthrough, I feel,” he said.

