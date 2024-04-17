Shreyas Iyer heavily fined after KKR's narrow loss to RR at Eden Gardens in IPL 2024

After losing an IPL 2024 thriller to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer was heavily fined in Kolkata on Tuesday night (April 16).

Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against RR at Eden Gardens.

KKR lost to RR by two wickets with opening batter Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," said the IPL in a release.

It was the RR's sixth win in seven matches while KKR suffered their second loss in six games.

RR are on top of the 10-team IPL 2024 table with 12 points while KKR are in the second spot with 10 points.