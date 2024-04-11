‘Seeta aur Geeta’: Kohli’s quip on Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill bromance

While Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s famous bromance has often been a subject of memes, now star batter Virat Kohli has also made a wisecrack on the young India cricketers, calling them the “Sita aur Geeta” who are as inseparable as identical twins.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and the big-scoring opener Shubman Gill have developed a close friendship as they have been in the Indian team across formats for the past couple of years. Their bond, both on and off the field, is hard to miss, often making them subjects of jokes and memes.

“They are too funny”

However, this time it came from none other than “King Kohli” who recently remarked on Gill and Kishan’s bromance at an event. Kohli said the duo stick together all the time, whether it’s meal time or team meetings.

“Bahut funny hain, Sita aur Geeta,” Kohli started, referring to the 1972 Bollywood classic in which veteran actor Hema Malini famously played the roles of twin sisters Seeta and Geeta.

“Can’t stay alone”

“I have no clue what’s going on either,” Kohli replied to a question. “Can’t say much, but these guys can’t stay alone during tours. If we go out for food, they will come together. During discussions as well, they are always together,” he quipped.

He added that he had never seen the two alone. “They are great friends,” he said.

Both Gill and Kishan are playing in the ongoing IPL 2024, the former leading the Gujarat Titans and the latter playing for the Mumbai Indians.

Unequal match

Gill was at his best on Wednesday (April 10), leading Gujarat to victory over Rajasthan Royals with a cracking 72 off 44 deliveries, in the process racing past 3,000 runs in IPL — the fourth fastest batter to reach the mark — as well as 4,000 T20 runs.

His friend, however, has not been as much in luck or form, scoring only 92 runs in four matches. Along with Shreyas Iyer, Kishan was also “not considered” for the annual player contracts for Team India for 2023-24. The BCCI is reportedly miffed with Kishan for not playing enough domestic cricket.

As far as King Kohli is concerned, he continues to rule the charts in IPL 2024, scoring 316 runs in five matches, including a century.