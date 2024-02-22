The Federal
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar plays street cricket with locals in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. Image: X/Sachin Tendulkar (Screengrab)

Sachin Tendulkar visits Aman Setu in J-K's Uri, plays street cricket with locals

Agencies
22 Feb 2024 8:55 AM GMT

Baramulla (JK), Feb 21 (PTI) Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.

The Little Master played roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar's footwork and how he played the shots.

Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, is on a visit to Kashmir over the past few days. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)


