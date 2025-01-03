Rohit sits out of final Test; India slip to 172/9 on day one

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday "opted to rest" himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia after a string of underwhelming performances, marking a rather dramatic start to the series finale.

His deputy Jasprit Bumrah took over the leadership role, something that he had done in the series-opener as well when Rohit took a short paternity break. "Our captain has shown leadership, he has opted to rest," said Bumrah at the toss that India won and opted to bat.

Rohit made the call after scoring 31 runs in five innings across three Tests. The 37-year-old white ball great looked like a pale shadow of himself in those innings, struggling to execute even his bread and butter shots including the trademark front pull. Looking at India's practice session on the eve of the game, it became clear that Rohit was going to sit out.



Shubman Gill came back to the playing XI while pacer Prasidh Krishna made his first appearance in the series for India. The two have replaced Rohit, who has been woefully out of form, and Akash Deep, who is injured.

Rohit’s least productive year

The speculation over Rohit’s future in the longest format also gained momentum after India lost the fourth Test in Melbourne to trail the five-match series 1-2.

The year 2024 turned out to be the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket as he collected 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches averaging 24.76.

Having played his 67th five-day game in Melbourne, Rohit is also being expected to call time on his roller-coaster Test career soon. Rohit could not replicate his stellar success in white ball cricket over the course of his 11-year Test career.

After not realising his potential in the middle-order following his debut in 2013, Rohit's red ball career got a second wing in 2019 when he started opening.



Last year Rohit guided India to a much-awaited T20 World Cup title but his performances dropped drastically in the traditional format.

His longtime teammate and former captain Virat Kohli is also facing criticism for his repeated dismissals outside the off-stump in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy thus far.

India struggles on day one

Meanwhile, India have been rocked by dismissals of Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy post tea as Scott Boland's double strikes has brought Australia into ascendancy on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

Rishabh Pant tried to score some quick runs in an otherwise quiet partnership with Ravindra Jadeja in the post-lunch session after Virat Kohli failed again with the bat. However, with Boland taking two quick wickets, India was reduced to 123 for 6.

The visitors added 50 runs in the second session while losing the sole wicket of Virat Kohli (17). Rishabh Pant (32) and Ravindra Jadeja (11) were manning the crease when tea was taken.

Opting to bat, India had lost KL Rahul (4), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (20) in the opening session.

Despite regular skipper Rohit Sharma opting to “rest” on account of his poor form, India’s top order once again flattered to deceive.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, back as an opening pair, were dismissed within the first hour of play after Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat under overcast conditions.

Rahul (4) was leaving balls well on length till his eyes lightened up seeing Mitchell Starc (1/24 in 7 overs) bowled a half-volley on the pads. Rahul clipped it but couldn’t keep it down as Sam Konstas gobbled it up at square leg.

Jaiswal (10) started with an on-drive and then the immaculate Scott Boland (1/5 in 5 overs) got one to rear up from back of length to square up the southpaw with a shade outward movement. Debutant Beau Webster had his first act with a regulation catch in the slip cordon.