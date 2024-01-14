Rohit Sharma sets T20I world record during India vs Afghanistan game

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday (January 14) set a world record in Twenty20 Internationals, during the second game of the series against Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Rohit, who is the most capped men's T20I player in the world, became the first cricketer to feature in 150 T20I matches.

The record has been achieved by Rohit despite being not part of the Indian T20I team since November 2022. He recently returned for the ongoing series against Afghanistan.

It is a big individual achievement for Rohit ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the Caribbean. Rohit and Virat Kohli are set to feature in the Indian squad for the World Cup.

The second-most capped Indian T20I player is Kohli with 116 appearances in the shortest format of the game.

In the overall standings, Ireland’s Paul Stirling is in the second spot behind Rohit with 134 T20I caps.

Rohit made his T20I debut for India during the ICC World Twenty20 2007, against South Africa, on September 19, 2007. India won the tournament under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

So far, Rohit has amassed over 3,800 runs in T20Is. He had scored four hundreds and 29 half-centuries before the start of Sunday’s game in Indore.

Most T20I matches played (Top 10)

150 - Rohit Sharma

134 - Paul Stirling

128 - George Dockrell

124 - Shoaib Malik

122 - Martin Guptill

121 - Mahmudullah

119 - Mohammad Hafeez, Tim Southee

117 - Shakib Al Hasan

116 - Virat Kohli, David Miller

115 - Eoin Morgan