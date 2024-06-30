Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is, says 'no better time to say goodbye'

India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday (June 29) retired from T20 Internationals after leading the team to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Speaking to the media after the T20 World Cup 2024 final, Rohit said that it was his last T20I game for India.

After India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win the trophy, Virat Kohli too had announced his retirement from T20Is.

"This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It's very hard to put in words," Rohit told the post-match press conference.

"This is what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time," he added.

Rohit is a double T20 World Cup winner. He was part of the team that won the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

The 37-year-old Rohit made his T20I debut for India in 2007 and has played 159 matches and has scored 4,231 runs with five hundreds and 32 fifties.