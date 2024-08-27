Is Rohan Jaitley the next BCCI secretary? What he says

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has dismissed rumours that he might succeed Jay Shah as the next BCCI secretary if the latter is appointed chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Jay Shah seems poised to become the next International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, with support from 15 of the 16 ICC Board members. However, if Shah makes the move, the post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary would become vacant.



Media reports earlier suggested that Rohan, son of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, could step into Shah's shoes.



Shah still has a year remaining in his second consecutive term as the BCCI secretary. The new ICC Chairman is expected to assume office on December 1, with the nomination deadline set for August 27.



Shah will face a mandatory three-year cooling-off period before he can return to the BCCI after his term ends in October 2025. This would create uncertainty about who will take over his BCCI role. A major Hindi daily had quoted sources saying Rohan could become the next BCCI secretary.



However, as per an NDTV report, he clarified that he has no plans to take over at the BCCI and is instead focused on enhancing the popularity and functioning of the DDCA.



Under Rohan’s leadership, the DDCA has seen several developments, including the ongoing Delhi Premier League, which is taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.