Rishabh Pant suspended for 1 IPL match, heavily fined ahead of DC vs RCB game

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has been suspended for one match in the ongoing IPL 2024, it was announced on Saturday (May 11) on the eve of the team's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Pant was suspended for one match and also fined Rs 30 lakh for a slow over-rate offence, IPL said in a media advisory.

"Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," IPL said.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

DC filed an appeal against Pant's suspension but the match referee's decision was final after the BCCI Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," IPL said.

On Sunday (May 12), DC face RCB at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The decision of the BCCI Ombudsman is below.