RCB's Dinesh Karthik after six wins in a row: 'People will remember this team'

Moments after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into the IPL 2024 playoffs with six wins in a row, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik told his teammates that people will remember this RCB team for a long time to come.

And not only people, even other teams in future will be inspired by the incredible turnaround his team have achieved this season, Karthik told the RCB dressing room after the side’s 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday night (May 18) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB sealed the fourth and last playoff spot to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

“We should be really proud of this journey we are having. People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after eight games, we needed to win six, people will remember this team.

“Every year in this tournament, when you hit the seven-game mark, there will be one or two teams which would have probably won one or two and they will look to us and say, ‘RCB did it. That was special. We are going to try and repeat what RCB did.’ And that is what we all play cricket for, sport for, where people follow us and believe us that they can do something special. It is hard. It is not going to be easy; I can tell any team that. What we have achieved today is very, very special. We should be really proud of ourselves, winning six out of six,” Karthik said.

Heading onto the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22), Karthik feels RCB have given themselves the opportunity to achieve something so extraordinary that their feats will remain on people’s minds for years.

“When we get on that flight to Ahmedabad, we have a job to do. We have it within our grasp to do something that people will remember us for many decades. It will be a journey where people will say, ‘wow, that RCB team was special.’ We are on that journey. We can do something really special if we put our minds to it. Nothing different. Just the same thing, over and over and over again. We will be the team that other teams look at,” Karthik said.

What made RCB’s passage to the playoffs even more special was that it came against the defending champions from Chennai, with whom RCB have had a long-standing rivalry. Adding to the challenge was the fact that RCB’s batting build-up was interrupted by a rain break, and they had to contend with the turning ball in changed conditions upon resumption.

“We have to understand the gravity of this game. This has been one of the marquee games for many, many years. It is fair to say they have found a way sometimes to get ahead of us. Coming into this game there was a sense of quiet confidence about us, playing the defending champions, and the way we played we should be really proud of ourselves, right up to the last ball,” Karthik said.

Hailing RCB as the best fielding unit, Karthik mentioned the catching heroics of Faf du Plessis and Swapnil Singh. “We can proudly say we are the best fielding team in this tournament without a doubt. That catch, Faf, was special. Swapnil’s catch as well, when it mattered the most, that was serious. And my keeping, that was outstanding! Most importantly as a team we did phenomenally well, staying there in the game,” Karthik said, while also praising Yash Dayal on his excellent last over for closing out the game.

Karthik said another team could have settled for a total of 150 considering the changed conditions after the rain, but RCB had overcome them and put on a show for their 12th Man Army.

“What makes today really special according to me is that a lot of things went against what you would have ideally wanted. For a start, Faf, with the toss. But then we showed why we are so special as a team in this journey. Even though it turned, we had a rain break, we had to go, start again, just the way Virat and Faf played the next three overs made it feel like 140-150 could be a decent total. Most teams would have thought about that and we would have thought about that for a second as well.

“But after that, to go out there, play the way we did against all odds, taking the game on, and that is something our support staff has been constantly harping on… showing that yet again in Bangalore, we all know how proud our franchisee is and how our fans are and we gave them a treat to watch,” Karthik concluded.