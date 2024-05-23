RCB won’t win IPL trophy by beating CSK, says Rayudu; posts 'gentle reminder'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) wait for their maiden IPL trophy continues as they were eliminated from IPL 2024 by Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday night (May 22) in Ahmedabad.

The Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru franchise had staged a remarkable comeback, winning six games in a row and reaching the playoffs. However, they could not cross the Eliminator hurdle at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RR won by four wickets to progress to Qualifier 2.

After the result, former India batter and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu took a dig at the RCB franchise. He said by beating CSK they won’t win IPL trophies.

Rayudu was referring to the massive celebrations the RCB players and their fans had when they beat CSK on Saturday (May 18) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium to book a spot in the playoffs.

“If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don’t win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn’t get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don’t think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again,” Rayudu said on Star Sports.

Rayudu also pointed out that apart from Virat Kohli, no other Indian batter had contributed in a big way for RCB over the years. RCB have been without an IPL trophy since the leagues inception in 2008. The wait is now 17 years.

“They need to show more faith in Indians, especially in Indian talent. I don’t think in the past 16 years any Indian batter apart from Virat Kohli has scored more than 1,000 runs, and Virat is at 8,000. That shows that you don’t have any confidence in Indian talent,” Rayudu said.

Rayudu also took to his Instagram account to send out a "reminder" message that CSK have won five IPL titles.

In IPL 2024, it was Kohli again who delivered big in the batting department for RCB. He is the current holder of the Orange Cup with 741 runs from 15 matches.