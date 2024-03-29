RCB vs KKR in IPL 2024: Gambhir’s dig at Kohli and Co, ‘not won anything’

Ahead of yet another blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gautam Gambhir has spoken about why he always wanted to beat the Bengaluru franchise, even in his "dreams".

In a short video released by the IPL 2024 host broadcaster Star Sports, Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles, says the Kolkata team’s three best wins have come against RCB.

'Always want to beat RCB'

On Friday night (March 29), RCB will host KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ground, and Gambhir will be there as KKR’s mentor.

“One team I always want to beat every time and probably even in my dreams was RCB,” Gambhir said in the video posted on X (Twitter).

When the anchor asks the former KKR captain why, he replied, “I wanted to.”

Gambhir continued and took a dig at RCB saying they had not won anything but their attitude was that they “won everything”.

KKR's 3 'best wins' against RCB

“Probably, they are the second-most high-profile team, a flamboyant team, with the owner, and the squad – Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Honestly, not won anything, but still thought they won everything and that kind of attitude, I can't take that,” Gambhir said.

“The three best wins that KKR have ever had were against RCB. The first game of the IPL (in 2008) ... Brendon McCullum against RCB, then 49 all out (IPL 2017) and KKR scoring 100 in the first six overs (in IPL 2017). That was the only time probably when 100 runs were scored in the first six overs in IPL. We always knew they had a strong side and probably the most aggressive batting unit as well - Gayle, Kohli, De Villiers. What can get better than that? If one thing I want out of my IPL career and love to have is to go on the cricket field and beat RCB,” Gambhir signed off.

Fans remember the ugly on-field fight between Gambhir and Kohli during an RCB versus KKR game in Bengaluru in IPL 2013 and also when Gambhir was Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) mentor in 2023.