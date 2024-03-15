RCB tickets for IPL 2024: Website crashes, long wait for fans

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on March 22, as usual, there is already a massive demand for match tickets, and some of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are disappointed.

On Thursday (March 14), RCB started selling tickets for the first three home matches of IPL 2024. The matches will be held at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As soon as the announcement for the sale of tickets was made, RCB fans logged on to the official website. While some were lucky to buy IPL 2024 tickets for RCB’s home matches, there were others who were left disappointed.

RCB ticket prices

The online ticket prices for RCB’s home matches in IPL 2024 range from Rs 2,300 to Rs 42,350.

According to some of the fans on X (Twitter), RCB’s website crashed owing to a massive demand for IPL 2024 tickets.

On Friday (March 15) morning, the wait time to enter the RCB website was more than one hour. At 9:17 AM on Friday, there were more than 18,000 people in the ticket-buying queue.

The IPL 2024 schedule has been released for only the first 17 days with the tournament beginning on March 22 in Chennai. RCB’s opening three home matches are on March 25 (Vs Punjab Kings), March 29 (Vs Kolkata Knight Riders), and April 2 (Vs Lucknow Super Giants).

RCB open their IPL 2024 campaign on the first day of the league, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai.

Why is the wait time so long?

“You are waiting because either the website you want to access is not yet open for visitors, or the website is receiving a large amount of visitors at the same time and wants to grant access in a fair, first-come-first-served order,” according to RCB’s website.