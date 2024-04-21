RCB slump to 6th defeat in a row after losing last-ball thriller to KKR by 1 run

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2024 playoffs chances were hanging by a thread after they slumped to their seventh loss and sixth in a row, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 1 run in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens on Sunday evening, April 21.

Will Jacks (55, 32b, 4x5, 5x6) and Rajat Patidar (52, 23b, 3x4, 5x6) kept RCB in the hunt but they could not chase down a daunting 223 target set by the KKR.

RCB ended up at 221 all out despite a last-over blitz by Karn Sharma (20, 7b, 3x6). Karn hit three sixes in the final over by Mitchell Starc but was dismissed off the fifth ball.

The Bengaluru franchise remain at the last spot, 10th in the standings with just two points.

With three needed off the final ball, Lockie Ferguson managed only one run and was run out while attempting for a second.

Andre Russell grabbed three wickets (3/25) while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana grabbed two wickets apiece for the home side.

RCB players celebrate a KKR wicket. Photo: BCCI

Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer's composed half-century and opener Phil Salt's initial blitzkrieg enabled KKR to score 222/6.

Salt smashed 48 off 16 balls while skipper Iyer scored 50 off 36 balls.

Ramandeep Singh (24) and Andre Russell (27) took the KKR total past the 220-run mark.

Cameron Green was the most successful bowler for RCB with figures of 2/35.

Brief Scores: KKR: 222/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Phil Salt 48; Cameron Green 2/35) beat RCB: 221 all out in 20 overs (Will Jacks 55, Rajat Patidar 52, Karn Sharma 20).

(With agency inputs)