RCB match tickets sold out for next 3 home games; fans fume over lack of updates

Questions are being asked about Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) lack of communication about the online sale of IPL 2024 tickets for their home games.

On March 31, RCB, on their official X (Twitter) handle, warned fans not to fall prey to “fake third party websites” and “ticket sellers”. They asked them to buy tickets on the official website and mobile app.

In the same post, they said, “Phase 2 tickets drop next week – stay tuned for more details!”

“Say NO to fake third party websites & ticket sellers! Secure your spot at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the ultimate experience by purchasing tickets ONLY from the RCB Website and App. Phase 2 tickets drop next week – stay tuned for more details!” RCB wrote.

However, after this post, there were no further updates on the sale of tickets for RCB’s home match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Today (April 4), the official RCB website says tickets are “sold out” for the next three home games (versus Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 15, against Gujarat Titans on May 4, and versus Delhi Capitals on May 12).

This has left a lot of RCB fans upset and angry.

Below are some of the reactions on X from RCB fans.

“Dear @RCBTweets for tommarow RCB vs LSG match still the phase 2 Tickets are not sold on RCB website & App. When the tickets will be sold please tell the fans correctly & genuinely. The same wad done for KKR match also phase 2 tickets are not sold (sic),” @KarunChakki wrote.

“They are lots of scams going on due to lack of communication and incompetence of @rcbtweets,” wrote @aryandastaan.

“We never get tickets online, for phase 1 i was in queue for 2 hrs & then literally no tickets,” @piyushverma0304 said on X.

“No franchise misused and insulted fans more than RCB. In the name of loyalty, so much bs. Their jerseys are costly, their tickets are costly and what not. The fans get 'ZERO' worth of their ticket,” said @sidhuwrites.

