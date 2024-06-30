Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20Is after winning T20 World Cup

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday (June 30) announced his retirement from T20Is a day after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Jadeja, 35, is the third cricketer to bid adieu to T20Is after Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is soon after winning the T20 World Cup. India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win the trophy.

On Sunday, Jadeja announced his decision on his Instagram page.

Jadeja wrote, “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind. Ravindrasinh Jadeja (sic).”

Having made his debut in T20Is against Sri Lanka back in 2009, he played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets. Jadeja was not in the best of form in the T20 World Cup 2024.