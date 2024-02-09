Ravindra Jadeja responds to his father’s allegations; asks people to ignore

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday (February 9) responded to accusations by his father and called the interview “scripted”.

Ravindra Jadeja’s father Anirudhsinh Jadeja in an interview with a Gujarati newspaper, had said he is not in touch with his son and blamed his daughter-in-law Rivaba Jadeja, who is a BJP MLA in Gujarat.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him,” Ravindra Jadeja’s father was quoted as saying by Divya Bhaskar.

Responding to the allegations, Ravindra Jadeja posted in Gujarati on his X (Twitter) account stating that his father’s comments should be ignored.

The cricketer also said it is a one-sided story and there were attempts to tarnish his wife Rivaba’s image.

“Let’s ignore what’s said in scripted interviews. All the things said in the nonsense interview are meaningless and untrue. It is a one-sided story and I completely deny the allegations. The attempts made to tarnish the image of my wife are truly reprehensible and unbecoming. I, too, have a lot to say but won’t do it publicly,” Ravindra Jadeja posted on X.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently injured and missed the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam. It is still not clear whether he will recover in time to play the third Test between the sides starting in Rajkot from February 15.