Rain threat to RCB vs CSK game: How SubAir system works, can prevent washout

Despite the threat of Bengaluru rains to the crucial Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 match today (May 18), the host cricket association is confident of getting a game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium thanks to the SubAir system.

Fans are praying that rains stay away from 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM on Saturday so that there will be a full game between RCB and CSK. Both are in a do-or-die battle with IPL 2024 playoff spot at stake.

The game is more important for RCB (12 points) as they need to win to progress to the playoffs. On the other hand, CSK (14 points) can take the final playoff spot despite a loss depending on the Net Run Rate of RCB. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

60 minutes extra time

If the match is interrupted by rain, there is provision of 60 minutes of extra time to be used to make for lost time. This is according to the IPL 2024 match playing conditions.

As per clause ‘13.7.3 Extra Time’, “Where the start of play is delayed or play is suspended for any reason then extra time of (i) up to sixty minutes shall be available for each IPL regular season match; and (ii) up to one hundred and twenty minutes for any of the play-off matches.”

SubAir system

On Saturday afternoon, it was raining in some parts of Bengaluru. However, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the host association responsible for conducting the RCB versus CSK match, is confident of getting a result.

The KSCA officials said the state-of-the-art SubAir system which has been installed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will help get a game on Saturday.

“We are confident of getting a result today even if it is a shortened game due to rain. Fans need not worry. KSCA’s state-of-the-art SubAir system will swing into action and we can start the game in quick time,” a KSCA official said on condition of anonymity.

In 2017, the KSCA installed the next-generation subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system from SubAir, USA at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, making it, at the time, the first-ever installation of such a technology for cricket stadiums worldwide. The SubAir system cost about Rs 4.25 crore.

The SubAir system automatically kicks into action the minute it starts raining, thereby not allowing any build-up of water in the outfield. It quickly removes standing water (36 times faster than drainage by gravity) virtually eliminating the need for extended game delays or cancellations due to wet outfield conditions.

Water begins to get evacuated at the rate of over 10,000 litres/minute, from the moment it begins to rain.

According to SubAir company, “The SubAir Sport System also provides the curators at Chinnaswamy Stadium the ability to promote healthier, stronger, and safer turf. With its aeration function that operates round the clock, the SubAir System provides an optimal growing environment for the root zone, thereby minimising turf diseases, algae, excessive thatch and black layer. The aeration function also helps in reducing the surface temperature on the turf, making it more comfortable for the players.”

When Gambhir thanked SubAir system

In IPL 2017, on May 17, despite rains for over three hours at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went ahead. The match ended at nearly 1:30 AM, on May 18.

Thanks to the SubAir system, nearly 2 lakh litres of water was pumped out from the field. The outfield was in playable condition exactly 15 to 20 minutes after the rain stopped.

After the win, KKR captain Gautam Gambhir thanked the KSCA. KKR had successfully chased down a revised target of 48 in six overs by seven wickets and four balls to spare.

“Big thanks to KSCA for revamping their drainage system n flushing @KKRiders out of troubled waters…well literally. @ipl @BCCI (sic),” he posted on Twitter (Now X).