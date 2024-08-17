Rahul Dravid’s son Samit hits massive 6 in Maharaja T20 Trophy; video viral

Batting legend and former India coach Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid hogged the limelight for hitting a massive six in the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy match in Bengaluru on Friday (August 16).

Right-handed batter Samit, who plays for Mysuru Warriors, scored just seven runs off seven balls against Bengaluru Blasters but made headlines for his big six.

On X (formerly Twitter), the official broadcaster of the tournament – Star Sports shared the video of 18-year-old Samit hitting the six at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After watching the clip, cricket fans could not stop comparing Samit with his legendary father Rahul. Netizens have been heaping praise on Samit, who batted at No. 4 for his team.

Blasters defeated Warriors by five wickets with five balls to spare with the contest reduced to 18 overs per side due to rain.

In two matches so far in the Maharaja T20 Trophy, Samit has managed to score seven runs each.