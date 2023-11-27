Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid top-scores in Karnataka’s win in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy

Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid top-scored for his team as Karnataka defeated Himachal Pradesh by five wickets in a four-day league game of the BCCI’s Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy tournament.

Samit hit 55 off 84 balls with seven fours in Karnataka’s first innings. In the second essay, he was dismissed for two runs. Across the two innings, Samit was the top scorer for Karnataka.

Karnataka were set a target of 108 and they won in 27.1 overs with five wickets to spare. Ishaan S was Karnataka’s bowling star with a match haul of nine wickets (5/27 and 4/57).

Batting first, hosts Himachal Pradesh were bowled out for 108 in 35.4 overs at Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur. In reply, Karnataka, thanks to Samit’s top score, made 226, taking a lead of 117 runs.

In the second innings, Himachal Pradesh’s batting performance was better, with 224. Needing 109 for victory, Karnataka completed the win on the fourth day, Monday (November 27).

Earlier, against Delhi, Samit had scored 51 and taken two wickets as Karnataka won by an innings and 23 runs.

Last week, Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach came to an end as the team lost the ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Brief Scores

Himachal Pradesh: 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.4 overs (Arpit Singh 28, Samarth N 3/33, Ishaan S 5/27) and 2nd innings: 224 all out in 68.3 overs (Ujjawal Sharma 130 (199 balls, 16x4), Abhinav D Sharma 66 (134 balls, 6x4, 1x6), Ishaan S 4/57, Dheeraj J Gowda 3/35) lost to Karnataka: 1st innings: 226 all out in 59.5 overs (Samit Dravid 55 (84 balls, 7x4), Dheeraj J Gowda 37, Hardik Raj 36, Krishiv Bajaj 25, Sachin R Sharma 5/90, Daksh N Narayan 2/28) and 2nd innings: 109 for 5 in 27.1 overs (Krishiv Bajaj 35, Prakhar Chaturvedi 30, Dheeraj J Gowda 21 not out, Daksh N Narayan 4/31) by 5 wickets.