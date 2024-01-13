Rahul Dravid makes big statement on coaching son Samit Dravid

Indian cricket team’s head coach Rahul Dravid is currently guiding the Rohit Sharma-led side in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. The second game of the three-match rubber is in Indore on Sunday (January 13).

While Rahul Dravid is busy with coaching, his son Samit Dravid is currently playing for Karnataka in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy tournament conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the Coach Behar Trophy final against Mumbai on Friday (January 12), Samit took two wickets. Videos of him bowling in the match have gone viral since Friday.

Unlike his father, Samit is shaping up to be an all-rounder. However, his primary role remains being a batter. He is a pace bowler too.

When Rahul Dravid was asked about coaching his son Samit, this is what he told former India cricketer Suresh Raina on JioCinema.

“Samit ko coaching karne ki koshish hi nahi karta hu.. Parent aur coach dono banna mushkil hai.. Parent rehne ki koshish kar raha hu, usme bhi pata nahi mein kya kar raha hu (I do not even try to coach Samit. Being a parent and coach both are tough. I try to stay as a parent. I don’t know what I am doing in that (being a parent) also),” Rahul Dravid said in a brief interview.

Rahul Dravid has two sons. Samit’s brother Anvay Dravid too is a cricketer and has already represented Karnataka in age group tournaments.

Watch Samit Dravid bowling in Cooch Behar Trophy final.