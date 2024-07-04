PM Modi meets T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 4) met the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence in New Delhi and interacted with the players and the support staff.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29. India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a last-over thriller at Kensington Oval.

After being stranded in Barbados for five days due to Hurricane Beryl, the Indian team arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning. They were welcomed by hundreds of fans at the airport.

During their meeting with the PM, players interacted with Modi. Captain Rohit handed over the trophy to Modi and the team posed with the PM for photographs.

They spent close to two hours at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister before heading back to the hotel.

The squad won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, on Saturday.

The players will fly to Mumbai at 2 pm to participate in an open bus victory parade starting at 5pm followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

It would be a special moment for the 37-year-old Rohit, who is a Mumbaikar and a huge fan favourite in the city.

A similar road show was held in Mumbai 17 years ago when Dhoni's team had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.