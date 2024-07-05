Photos: T20 World Champions India’s victory parade in Mumbai

An ocean of humanity greeted the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in South Mumbai’s Marine Drive on Thursday evening (July 4) as thousands of passionate fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, bringing the traffic to a complete standstill.

The open bus parade, which was delayed by more than a couple of hours, started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point post 7:30 pm and went to the Wankhede Stadium.

The distance is covered usually in five minutes but it took more than one-and-a-half-hour as the players savoured the evening of their lives all drenched — not in rain but unadulterated love from their die-hard fans.

Chants of "Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma" (Who's the King of Mumbai? Rohit Sharma) reverberated through the roads. The Wankhede Stadium was thrown open to fans, who filled up the stands within minutes to celebrate the Rohit Sharma-led team’s title triumph.

India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29 after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. This was India's second T20 World Cup title, ending a 17-year wait. The 'Men in Blue' had won the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Here are images from T20 World Champions India’s victory parade and felicitation at Wankhede Stadium. All pictures from PTI.