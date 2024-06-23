Pat Cummins grabs back-to-back hat-tricks at T20 World Cup 2024

Kingstown, Jun 23 (PTI) Australia pacer Pat Cummins has become the first bowler to register back-to-back hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup during his team's Super Eights game against Afghanistan here.

The 31-year-old dismissed Rashid Khan off the last delivery of the 18th over and then returned to snare the wickets of Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib in the 20th over to achieve the historic feat.

"Crazy to get two in a row after playing 100+ games for Australia," Cummins said at the innings break.

Cummins had picked his first-ever hat-trick in the game against Bangladesh, removing Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Towhid Hridoy across the 18th and 20th overs.

Ironically, Cummins had never grabbed a hat-trick for Australia before the game against Bangladesh.

However, Cummins' effort went in vain as Afghanistan registered their first-ever win over Australia, defeating the heavyweights by 21 runs. PTI

