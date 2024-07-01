Pakistan greats hail Kohli, Rohit for retiring from T20Is on a high

Karachi, Jun 30 (PTI) Several Pakistan cricket greats such as Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad praised Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for timing their retirement to perfection following the team’s triumph in the just-concluded T20 World Cup.

India outwitted South Africa by seven runs in a topsy-turvy final at Barbados to lift their second T20 world title.

“I have always been a fan of Rohit’s batting and try to follow him when matches are on TV. Kohli’s greatness is there for all to see his records speak for itself but Rohit I am happy that he could win the World Cup for his country,” yesteryear’s batting stalwart Zaheer Abbas said.

Javed Miandad, one of Pakistan’s greatest batters, said both the stalwarts had taken retirement at the right time.

“We will still see them in Test and 50-overs cricket but it is befitting for their career that they left T20 internationals in glory,” Miandad said.

He said both the players remained role models for any cricketing system.

“The discipline and professionalism and fitness of Kohli makes him a top role model to follow and his admirers will be as good as him as well,” he said.

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis said both Rohit and Kohli stood up for India in crunch situations and won matches for their country.

He also praised Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling throughout the World Cup and said he had become a pure match winner for India.

Rashid Latif said the credit of India’s success and the fact that they made three finals of the ICC events in the last one year suggested that their team management was in sync with the players.

“Rahul Dravid and his support team deserve a lot of credit for what India has achieved today. He has given a clear pathway to the Indian team and to the players,” Latif said.

Shahid Afridi said Rohit was an exceptional leader and Kohli had always been a big match performer.

“Both Rohit and Kohli have done the right thing to retire on a high after leading India to the World Cup title.” Mohsin Hasan Khan, the former Test batter, head coach and chief selector felt that Rohit and Kohli had set a very good example for young players.

“This is how you retire from any format in glory.” He said India now had the back-up talent in T20 cricket to fill in the gaps left by the retirements of Rohit and Kohli.

“But I am very impressed by the hunger of these two senior players, particularly the way Rohit led the side to finally win a World Cup.” Rohit’s five centuries in T20Is are unmatched and he now has two T20 World Cup titles, taking him to a league of his own. PTI

