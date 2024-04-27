New world record by Punjab Kings; List of highest successful chases in Men’s T20 cricket

In an IPL season of record-breaking scores, Punjab Kings created a new world record for the highest target successfully chased in the history of Men’s T20 cricket.

The record was held by South Africa when they scored 259/4 to beat West Indies in March 2023.

On a sultry evening in a parched Kolkata on Friday (April 26), Punjab Kings batters rained sixes - 24 of them - as a target of 262 was overhauled in 18.4 overs, courtesy Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, well-supported by Shashank Singh’s 68 not out off 28 balls and pint-sized Prabhsimran Singh's punchy 54 off just 20 balls.

When Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls) and Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) smoked the Punjab bowlers in 40-degree plus temperature in the early evening, little did Shreyas Iyer envisage what fate awaited him and his men at night.

It was heart-breaking for KKR as their mammoth total was insufficient to withstand the onslaught of the Punjab Kings batters who won the match with 8 balls to spare.

The match also witnessed 523 runs and an all-time IPL record of 42 sixes.

Highest targets successfully chased in Men's T20 cricket:

262 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, IPL 2024

259 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion 2023

253 - Middlesex vs Surrey, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023

244 - Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2018

243 - Bulgaria vs Serbia, Sofia, 2022

243 - Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023