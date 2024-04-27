The Federal
New world record by Punjab Kings; List of highest successful chases in Men’s T20 cricket
x

Punjab Kings batters rained sixes - 24 of them - as they scored 262 in just 18.4 overs, thanks to Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, Shashank Singh’s 68 not out off 28 balls, and Prabhsimran Singh's 54 off 20 balls. Photo: X screengrab | @IPL

New world record by Punjab Kings; List of highest successful chases in Men’s T20 cricket

The record was held by South Africa when they scored 259/4 to beat West Indies in March 2023

The Federal
27 April 2024 4:49 AM GMT

In an IPL season of record-breaking scores, Punjab Kings created a new world record for the highest target successfully chased in the history of Men’s T20 cricket.

The record was held by South Africa when they scored 259/4 to beat West Indies in March 2023.

On a sultry evening in a parched Kolkata on Friday (April 26), Punjab Kings batters rained sixes - 24 of them - as a target of 262 was overhauled in 18.4 overs, courtesy Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, well-supported by Shashank Singh’s 68 not out off 28 balls and pint-sized Prabhsimran Singh's punchy 54 off just 20 balls.

When Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls) and Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) smoked the Punjab bowlers in 40-degree plus temperature in the early evening, little did Shreyas Iyer envisage what fate awaited him and his men at night.

It was heart-breaking for KKR as their mammoth total was insufficient to withstand the onslaught of the Punjab Kings batters who won the match with 8 balls to spare.

The match also witnessed 523 runs and an all-time IPL record of 42 sixes.

Highest targets successfully chased in Men's T20 cricket:

262 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, IPL 2024

259 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion 2023

253 - Middlesex vs Surrey, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023

244 - Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2018

243 - Bulgaria vs Serbia, Sofia, 2022

243 - Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023

IPL 2024punjab kingsKKR
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X