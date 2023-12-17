Nathan Lyon joins 500-wicket club in Tests; see full list of 8 bowlers

Australian offspinner on Sunday (December 17) became the eighth bowler to take 500 or more wickets in Test cricket.

Lyon joined the elite 500-wicket club during the fourth day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth. Australia won the game by 360 runs as the visitors folded for just 89 in their second innings.

Faheem Ashraf was Lyon's 500th Test victim. The decision, an LBW, came via DRS (Decision Review System).

Lyon is the third Australian to take 500 or more Test wickets. Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath being the other two.

The 36-year-old Lyon, who made his Test debut in 2011 against Sri Lanka in Galle, reached the landmark in his 123rd Test.

The all-time Test wickets tally is headed by Sri Lanka's Muttaiah Muralitharan with 800 scalps.

Highest wicket-takers in Test cricket (Top 8, bowlers with 500-plus wickets)

800 - Muttaiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

708 - Shane Warne (Australia)

690 - James Anderson (England)

619 - Anil Kumble (India)

604 - Stuart Broad (England)

563 - Glenn McGrath (Australia)

519 - Courtney Walsh (West Indies)

501 - Nathan Lyon (Australia)