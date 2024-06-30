MS Dhoni on India's T20 World Cup win: My heart rate was up, well done on being calm

India's first T20I World champion skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni hailed Rohit Sharma's men for regaining the trophy after 17 long years, beating South Africa by seven runs in a pulsating final in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday (June 29).

In a last-over thriller, India successfully defended 176 in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval.

Former skipper Dhoni, who led India to their maiden title win in 2007 in South Africa, praised the team for maintaining their calm during the adversities in the game.

“WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up,well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did (sic),” Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

“From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home.CONGRATULATIONS.arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift,” said Dhoni, who has led India to three ICC titles.

This was Rohit's second T20 World Cup title after being part of the team in 2007.