Man who saved Rishabh Pant’s life attempts suicide

One of the men who saved cricketer Rishabh Pant’s life following his horrific car accident in 2022, has attempted suicide and is in critical condition, reports said on Thursday (February 13).

Rajat Kumar, 25, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Manu Kashyap consumed poison after their families opposed their relationship. Manu passed away and Rajat is battling for his life in a hospital, according to a report in NDTV.

The incident happened in Buchha Basti, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on February 9, the report added.

Their families had arranged their marriages elsewhere, refusing to accept their relationship due to caste differences. This rejection allegedly drove them to suicide. Following Manu's death, her mother has alleged that Rajat kidnapped her daughter and poisoned her, the report said.

“We have received a written complaint from the woman's family, accusing Rajat of poisoning her,” police said, as per a report in The Times of India.

Rajat and Nishu Kumar made headlines after saving Pant’s life in December 2022. India’s wicketkeeper-batter Pant was travelling to Uttarakhand when he crashed his car into a divider. It was Rajat and Nishu who attended to Pant at the time of the accident, helped him, and made sure he was taken to hospital soon besides informing police.

Pant thanked the duo and gifted Rajat and Nishu scooters. In a post on X, Pant had called them heroes.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted (sic),” Pant had posted on X in January 2023 along with a picture of the duo by his bedside in a hospital.



