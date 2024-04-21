Kohli's controversial dismissal | Virat, myself thought ball was above waist: Faf

After there was controversy over Virat Kohli's dismissal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis on Sunday (April 21) expressed his disagreement with the decision.

Kohli was given out after he was caught off a waist-height full-toss by Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Harshit Rana off his own bowling.

The Hawk-Eye system that measures no-balls for height came into play when Kohli was dismissed for a seven-ball 18 during RCB’s chase of 223 against KKR. Later, RCB lost by one run in a last-ball thriller.

“It was crazy, rules are rules. Virat and myself thought that the ball was higher than the waist (during Kohli's dismissal). I guess they measured it from the popping crease, one team thinks it's high, the other doesn't. That's how the game goes at times,” Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The delivery, which seemed to be dipping on the batter, was just above the waist of Kohli when he made contact with the ball.

The star batter was standing just outside the crease at that moment.

Then TV umpire Michael Gough checked for the height and as per the Hawk-Eye tracking, the ball would have passed Kohli’s waist at a height of 0.92 meter had he was standing and upright at the crease.

In that position, Kohli’s waist was measured at 1.04 meters, which meant the ball would have travelled past below the batter’s waistline if he was standing inside the crease.

In that case, this would have been a legal delivery and the Gough had to take call based on the available height reference.

However, Kohli was not having none of it as he left the field an agitated man after having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire. The frustrated Kohli knocked the waste-bin located near away team dressing room in anger.

(With agency inputs)