Karnataka's Prakhar becomes first player to score 400 in Cooch Behar Trophy final

Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi has become the first player to score 400 runs in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Under-19) with his splendid knock of 404 not out (638 balls) against Mumbai at the KSCA Navule Stadium in Shimoga on Monday.

His swashbuckling knock was studded with 46 boundaries and three 6s and it helped Karnataka post a massive total of 890 for the loss of 8 wickets before the team declared their innings.





𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏! 🚨



4⃣0⃣4⃣* runs

6⃣3⃣8⃣ balls

4⃣6⃣ fours

3⃣ sixes



Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/jzFOEZCVRs@kscaofficial1 pic.twitter.com/GMLDxp4MYY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2024

Prakhar broke the record of Yuvraj Singh who scored 358 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final 24 years back. In 1999, Yuvraj scored a triple hundred in the final against Bihar, hitting 40 boundaries and six 6s to help Punjab post a total of 839. Bihar had scored 357 in their first innings.



Karnataka had ended the third day’s play at 626 for six with Prakhar batting on 256 not out. Harshil Dharmani also scored 169 with the help of 19 boundaries and five 6s. Earlier, Mumbai had scored 380 runs with Ayush Mhatre contributing 145.

