Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded by ICC, gets 1 demerit point after 1st Test loss

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday (January 28), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.



Bumrah was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match”, ICC said in a media release on Monday (January 29).

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Bumrah’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 81st over of England’s second innings, when Bumrah, after completing his follow-through, deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope’s way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact.

Bumrah admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

About demerit points

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged