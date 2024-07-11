James Anderson on Sachin Tendulkar: ‘Best batter’ I have bowled to

London, Jul 11 (PTI) England fast bowling great James Anderson, who is into his final few days as an international cricketer, enjoyed his battles against Sachin Tendulkar the most over the course of his remarkably long career.

Anderson, who is playing his 188th Test for England against the West Indies at Lord’s, will retire after the game. Even though Anderson dismissed Tendulkar on nine occasions, he could not have a set plan against the Indian master blaster.

“The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar,” Anderson told Sky Sports when asked about the toughest batter he bowled to.

“I don’t remember having a specific game plan against Sachin Tendulkar. Once he came on, I would just think that I cannot bowl a bad ball here, he was that kind of player.” “He was a key for India as well. If you get him out in India, the whole atmosphere, in the ground changes. He was such a big wicket,” Anderson said.

Like Tendulkar, who represented India for 24 years, Anderson has set a telling example for fast bowlers, playing Test cricket for 23 years and being the first one to breach the 700 wickets mark, which he achieved earlier this year during India tour.

However, Anderson said both he and Tendulkar enjoyed success against each other.

“You just try on bowling your best ball, top of off-stump, the whole time and hope he miss a straight one. In England, he might knick the odd one, but generally, I’d try and get him out LBW early,” he said.

“I had some success against him, but he had success against me as well. He got runs against us quite a lot,” Anderson said.

While the right-arm pacer Anderson claimed 149 wickets in 39 Tests against India with six five-fors, Tendulkar amassed 2,535 runs in 32 Tests against England at 51.73 with seven centuries and 13 fifties.

Anderson also termed his 81 at Nottingham in July 2014 against India as one of his ‘proud’ achievements.

“I am most proud of getting 81 at Trent Bridge against India. I probably should pick a wicket or bowling performance, but getting 81 with the bat, it is just something I still can’t believe I have done,” he said. PTI

