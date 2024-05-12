Jadeja given out obstructing the field; full list of IPL players out this way

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Sunday (May 12) given out obstructing the field during their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jadeja is only the third batter to be given out obstructing the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-hander was dismissed in this way in the 16th over of the CSK's run chase against RR.

As per the third umpire, Jadeja changed his running path as RR captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson aimed at the stumps. Jadeja was attempting a second run with CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad when this happened.

Chasing 142, CSK defeated RR by five wickets to strengthen their IPL 2024 playoff chances.

List of players given out obstructing the field in IPL

Yusuf Pathan (KKR) - 2013

Amit Mishra (DC) - 2019

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 2024

What the law says

37.1 Out Obstructing the field

37.1.1 Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also Law 34 (Hit the ball twice).

37.1.2 The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.

37.1.3 This Law will apply whether or not No ball is called.