‘I’ve no reason, perhaps he does’: Harbhajan confirms he and Dhoni don’t talk

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has finally confirmed that he former India captain MS Dhoni do not talk to each other, and it has been thus for 10 long years.

Even when the two played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in 2018-20, their conversations were limited to on-field talks about the game.

Unsure why Dhoni doesn’t speak

Harbhajan insisted that he had nothing against Dhoni but “perhaps he (Dhoni) does” have reasons for his lack of friendship.

"No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more,” the cricketer told CricketNext.

“I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are.”

Dhoni did not respond

Harbhajan hinted that he did try to speak to Dhoni on a couple of occasions but didn't receive any reply. Hence, he decided to refrain from doing so again.

"I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion.

Harbhajan’s idea of friendship

“I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take.

“If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to," Harbhajan said.

An off spinner, Harbhajan Singh played for India from 1998 to 2016. Dhoni, one of India’s most successful captains, led the country to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.