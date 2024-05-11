Is Dhoni retiring from IPL? Fans ask after CSK's 'old age' X post

Is MS Dhoni retiring from cricket after IPL 2024? This is the question fans started asking on Saturday (May 11) after seeing a social media post from Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

After CSK lost their IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday night, their playoff chances took a major hit. They still have two more games to go in the league phase – against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai on Sunday, and versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on May 18.

Ahead of Sunday’s afternoon contest at MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK posted a picture of MS Dhoni walking back to the pavilion. It had a caption in Tamil, translated into English, it meant, “Despite his old age.. Despite the pain.. Despite the reduced strength.. A hero never stops wielding his sword! #ThalaForever (sic).”

Replying to this post, fans started speculating that this could be Dhoni’s last season of the IPL. At 42, Dhoni is playing in this year’s IPL despite an injury.

After IPL 2023, Dhoni had undergone knee surgery, and before the start of this year’s IPL, he handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.