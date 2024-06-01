IPL's impact player must be revealed at toss, boundaries should be bigger: Ganguly

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Former India captain and Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly is in favour of continuing with the impact-player rule in IPL, but wants teams to decide their picks at the toss.

The impact-player rule has become a hot topic of debate following the recently-concluded edition of IPL where scores in excess of 250 runs were notched up eight times.

Ganguly added he wants the boundaries to be pushed further back in upcoming IPL editions.

"I like the impact player rule. My only thing with IPL is that I just want the grounds to be a bit bigger. The fences should go a little behind," Ganguly told the media on the sidelines of the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference organised by the Blue Ocean Corporation.

"It is a great tournament. The only thing you can do with the impact player is decide before the toss, so it's a bit of skill there.

"So, have the impact player revealed before because that will require a lot of skill and game plan. But, I am all for the impact player," the former India skipper said.

Ganguly defended Prithvi Shaw, who had a below-par IPL season this year, saying he is still young and learning the tricks of the shortest format.

"He (Prithvi Shaw) is a young kid. He is just 23. He is still learning how to play T20 cricket. He is a very fine talent and he will get better. Sometimes, we expect too much too early from everyone and I am sure Prithvi, with the skills he has, he will do well," he added.

Ganguly said wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had started playing like the cricketer he was before the car crash in 2022.

"He was superb for us (DC) in the IPL. I was so happy to see the way he came back, because I have always said that he is a special player," Ganguly said.

"Even earlier, I have said that he is exceptional. You don't want such talent to be lost for such disastrous reasons (accident). He has really worked hard to get back to where he is and he is the Rishabh Pant of old." Ganguly also hoped that the Bengal selectors will pick India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha as he looks to return to his home state from Tripura.

"He wants to play for Bengal and rightfully so. He is a Bengal boy," Ganguly said.

"He went away to Tripura for two years because he was playing there as a professional. He has finished that and he wants to be in Bengal. I am sure the selectors will pick him for Bengal.

"I am not involved in Bengal cricket at the moment. I didn't fight for the presidentship when I finished (my) BCCI (stint). I have just taken a break. Whatever the selectors and the officials decide, they will do," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)