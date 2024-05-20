IPL Playoffs: Anand Mahindra lauds RCB, Virat Kohli for 'never-give-up attitude'

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed their sixth successive win and booked a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra praised the franchise and their star batter Virat Kohli.

RCB have produced a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing Indian Premier League. They were at the bottom of the points table but reached fourth spot thanks to six wins in a row.

The latest victory came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday night (May 18). Their 27-run win ensured qualification for the playoffs and elimination for defending champions CSK.

RCB’s Kohli is now the holder of the Orange Cap with 708 runs from 14 matches. Thanks to his batting exploits, RCB could reach the playoffs, and will now face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Eliminator on May 22 in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Anand Mahindra posted on his X (formerly Twitter) about RCB and Kohli. He said they provided everyone with “Monday Motivation”.

“At @MahindraRise we believe in people who: Get right back up when they stumble or fall.. Never give up.. We cheer & applaud people who Rise. So who else, but King Kohli & RCB to provide us #MondayMotivation (sic),” Anand Mahindra wrote.

This post was appreciated by several users on X. They agreed with Anand Mahindra and they too joined in praising RCB and Kohli.

“Lost 7 out of their first 8 games & came back in style winning their next 6 games. If you have a winning system & process, law of averages will catch up with you & its just matter time of time that you are back to your winning ways. Form Is Temporary, Class Is Permanent,” X user @nareshbahrain commented.

Another user (@amit6060) hoped this form would culminate with an IPL trophy for Kohli and also ICC silverware. “He is exceptional at batting and has broken many records! But he hasn't won a single IPL trophy in his career & hasn't secured an ICC trophy in the last decade. I hope he breaks this record too!” he wrote.